SAVANNAH — Two adult men died Thursday after a shooting in the 600 block of East Anderson Street in Savannah. Police said the man who was shot died at a hospital, while the man identified as the suspect was later found dead nearby.
The shooting: Savannah police went to the area at about 3:55 p.m. after calls to 911. Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds.
Chatham Emergency Medical Services and Savannah Fire workers gave the man medical aid. An ambulance took him to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds, according to police.
The nearby home: Investigators determined an adult male suspect was inside a nearby home, police said. Officers blocked off the area around the home and got a warrant to search it.
Police entered the home and found the suspect dead. The department said the suspect had an injury that appeared self-inflicted.
The investigation: Police are investigating the Aug. 27 death as a homicide. The investigation remains open.
How to share information: Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Residents also can send an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.