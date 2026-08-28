The shooting: Savannah police went to the area at about 3:55 p.m. after calls to 911. Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

Chatham Emergency Medical Services and Savannah Fire workers gave the man medical aid. An ambulance took him to Memorial Health University Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds, according to police.

The nearby home: Investigators determined an adult male suspect was inside a nearby home, police said. Officers blocked off the area around the home and got a warrant to search it.

Police entered the home and found the suspect dead. The department said the suspect had an injury that appeared self-inflicted.

The investigation: Police are investigating the Aug. 27 death as a homicide. The investigation remains open.

How to share information: Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Residents also can send an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.