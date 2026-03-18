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The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office ran a two-day DUI checkpoint on March 13 and 14 that resulted in 38 total arrests, including 17 felony drug charges.

What’s Happening: Sheriff Darren Mitchum led the operation, called “Operation Wrong Exit,” with roughly 80 law enforcement officers and K9 units from across the state. The checkpoint was set up to catch impaired drivers and reduce crashes, injuries, and deaths on Twiggs County roads.

By the Numbers: The operation produced the following results:

– 8 DUI arrests out of 25 DUI contacts

– 17 felony drug arrests involving marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine, ecstasy, controlled substance pills, and promethazine

– 2 wanted fugitives apprehended

– 13 suspended license cases

– 11 child seat violations, with new seats provided to those cited

– 9 seat belt violations

– 8 open container violations

– 40 additional citations for other offenses

Community Service: Eleven drivers cited for child seat violations received new car seats on the spot.