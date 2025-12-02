What’s Happening: Memorial Hospital released J.T. Schroeder’s body to a funeral home where it was cremated, according to the Chatham County Police Department. Both the Chatham County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had placed holds on the body so an autopsy could be done after his organ donation.

What’s Important: The autopsy was needed to determine the exact cause of death in the murder case against 48-year-old Delano Middleton, who is charged with stabbing Schroeder to death outside the Whitemarsh Walmart on Highway 80.

Between the Lines: Memorial Hospital acknowledged its staff did not follow proper procedures for handling the deceased. The hospital said it is reviewing training and documentation with employees and working with outside agencies to prevent similar issues.

Catch Up Quick: Schroeder was stabbed multiple times on Oct. 23 after a fight over a shopping cart at the Highway 80 Walmart. The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital with multiple cuts and stab wounds. He remained on life support until Oct. 27, when he died.

Middleton is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center on murder charges.

The Sources: Chatham County Police Department, Memorial Hospital, The Georgia Sun.