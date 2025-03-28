Suspect in Savannah Courthouse Vandalism Caught on Camera

Federal agents and local police search for a suspect who damaged the Federal Courthouse Annex in downtown Savannah early Thursday morning, leaving investigators scrambling for leads in what could be a targeted attack on a government building.

What We Know: The vandalism happened before dawn on March 3, at the federal building located at 1254 Barnard Street in Savannah’s historic district. FBI agents from the Atlanta Field Office have joined Savannah police officers in the investigation, suggesting the damage may be significant enough to warrant federal attention.

In Context: The Federal Courthouse Annex houses courtrooms and offices for the Southern District of Georgia. Attacks on federal buildings typically carry harsher penalties than ordinary vandalism, including federal charges. Federal courthouses across the country have faced vandalism in recent years, sometimes connected to high-profile cases or as acts of political protest. The Savannah courthouse processes numerous federal cases ranging from immigration matters to major criminal prosecutions.

Take Action: Anyone who saw suspicious activity near 1254 Barnard Street in the early morning hours of March 3, or who has information about the vandalism, should contact the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). People can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. Even small details – like someone acting strangely in the area or an unfamiliar vehicle parked nearby – could help investigators identify the person responsible.