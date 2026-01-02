Warner Robins police arrested an 18-year-old man after shots were fired into a home on Kelly Street early New Year’s Day.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to the 600 block of Kelly Street at 3:21 a.m. on January 1, 2026, after shots were fired. Brandon Lee, 27, and Zondria Brown, 27, were inside the home when bullets hit the residence from outside. No injuries were reported.

What’s Important: Police arrested Romeo L. Ford, 18, and charged him with aggravated assault. Officers recovered the firearm used in the shooting. Police say a verbal argument between a group of young adults led to the gunfire.

The Investigation: The investigation is ongoing. Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigations is asking anyone with information to call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.