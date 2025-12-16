A Duluth resident’s decision to report suspicious activity led police to arrest a suspect accused of stealing mail and possessing items used in identity theft.

What’s Happening: The Duluth Police Department says a resident spotted someone loading trash bags into a car near an apartment complex mail center last week. The resident called 911.

What’s Important: Officers found a suitcase filled with stolen mail, IDs from multiple states, Social Security cards, and credit cards. Police say the evidence points to identity theft that may have affected multiple victims. The suspect now faces multiple felony charges.

Why It Matters: Mail theft can lead to identity theft, drained bank accounts, and damaged credit. Victims often don’t know they’ve been targeted until the damage is done.

The Takeaway: Police credit the arrest to a resident who paid attention and made the call. The department encouraged residents to report anything that looks suspicious.

The Source: Duluth Police Department