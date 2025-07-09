Criminals are calling Long County residents and pretending to be Animal Control workers who demand money over the phone.

📞 How The Scam Works: The fake callers contact people multiple times and pressure them to pay fees immediately over the phone. Real Animal Control officers never ask for phone payments or call people over and over demanding money.

⚠️ What You Should Do: Hang up right away if someone claiming to be Animal Control asks for payment by phone. Report the suspicious call to local police. Never give out your credit card numbers, bank information, or personal details to these callers.

🚨 Why It Matters: These scammers could steal your money and personal information by pretending to be local government workers you trust.

🌍 The Bigger Problem: This same scam is hitting at least three different counties across Georgia right now. Scammers often target government services because people trust these agencies and want to avoid getting in trouble.