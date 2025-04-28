Scammers Pose as Georgia Deputies and Demand Gift Cards

Share

Oconee County residents are reporting a rise in scam calls from people pretending to be with the Sheriff’s Office. The callers claim you can avoid arrest by paying with gift cards, cryptocurrency, or GreenDot cards. The Sheriff’s Office says these calls are scams.

The Sheriff’s Office does not accept payment over the phone for any reason. Deputies do not call ahead to “make a deal” or ask for money to avoid arrest. If there is a warrant, deputies will come in person, in uniform, with a badge.

The Sheriff’s Office urges people to stay alert. If you get a call like this, do not give out personal information. Hang up right away.

What We Don’t Know: The Sheriff’s Office did not say how many people have received these scam calls or if anyone has lost money. It is also unclear if any suspects have been identified or arrested.

In Context: Scam calls impersonating law enforcement are a growing problem across Georgia and the United States. Scammers often target older adults or people who may be worried about legal trouble. They use fear and urgency to trick people into sending money quickly.

Take Action: If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office and asking for payment, hang up. Do not share personal or financial information. Report the call to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Warn friends and family, especially those who may be more vulnerable to scams.