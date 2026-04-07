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Americans lost somewhere between $6.5 billion and $9.3 billion to cryptocurrency scams last year. That’s according to a public warning this week by the Johns Creek Police Department.

What’s Happening: The Johns Creek Police Department put the numbers out as part of a broader push to warn residents about how these scams work. The department was blunt about one thing: once the money is sent, it is almost always gone.

What’s Important: Police identified three ways scammers typically make their move. They pitch “investment opportunities” with promises of fast profits. They reach out through messages, either as a stranger or pretending to be someone the victim already knows. Or they ask the victim to move money into cryptocurrency to supposedly “protect” it. Spoiler: there is nothing to protect against except the scammer.

How This Affects Real People: The department offered three rules of thumb. Never send money to someone you have not met face to face. Treat any “guaranteed return” as a guaranteed scam. And when something feels rushed or too good to be true, stop and verify before doing anything.