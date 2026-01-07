Chatham County Police are warning residents about a phone scam where callers are impersonating officers and telling victims they must address a legal matter.

What’s Happening: A resident reported receiving a call from individuals claiming to be with the Chatham County Police Department. The callers knew the woman’s first and last name and told her she had a legal issue that needed to be addressed.

What’s Important: The Chatham County police will never call residents to collect payments for legal matters, including traffic citations, warrants, or missed jury duty. Police advised anyone who receives a similar call to hang up and not give out their personal information. If you aren’t sure about the call’s legitimacy, you can call the police department at (912) 652-6920.

How This Affects Real People: Residents may have their personal information or money stolen if they give out their information to scammers.

Official Notifications: Official news from the Chatham County police will only be shared through the police department’s official social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.