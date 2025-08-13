The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam. According to law enforcement, scammers posing as sheriff’s officers call to demand fake bond payments from relatives of incarcerated people.

What We Know: Scammers are reportedly calling family members of inmates, claiming to be a “Mark Townsend” or using a lieutenant title, and telling them they must pay an immediate bond online or over the phone.

The sheriff’s office stressed it never calls to demand or accept payment for any reason.

Scammers often claim the payment is needed to avoid an arrest warrant, resolve missed jury duty, or cover ankle monitor costs.

In Context: According to the sheriff’s office, scammers may use online tools to identify relatives of incarcerated individuals and then use urgency and fear to pressure them into paying.

Sheriff’s offices report similar scams across Georgia, often targeting elderly residents. Earlier this year, the same scam was active in Coweta County.

Take Action: The sheriff’s office advises residents to hang up immediately if they receive such a call and not to give out personal or financial information.

Residents are encouraged to warn elderly relatives, friends, and community members about the scam.

