Scam Alert: Jail Scammers Target Families of Georgia Inmates

Families desperate to free loved ones from jail are being tricked by sophisticated scammers posing as bond agents in Coweta County.

💔 Why It Matters: These fraudsters prey on people during their most vulnerable moments, stealing money from families already facing the emotional and financial strain of having a relative in jail.

🚨 What’s Happening: Scammers are accessing public jail records to target families of inmates, then posing as legitimate bond agents offering “discounted” release services.

The scheme has grown significantly over the past six months.

Victims are pressured to send money through apps like Cash App or Venmo, making the transactions nearly impossible to trace or recover.

📱 How The Scam Works: Fraudsters call family members claiming they can get their loved one released quickly and at a discount.

They use fake credentials, including made-up officer names and badge numbers.

Once payment is sent, the scammers disappear completely, leaving families with no recourse.

⚠️ Protect Yourself: If you receive an unsolicited call about posting bond, hang up immediately.