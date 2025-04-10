Scam Alert: Jail Scammers Target Families of Georgia Inmates

Families desperate to free loved ones from jail are being tricked by sophisticated scammers posing as bond agents in Coweta County.
💔 Why It Matters: These fraudsters prey on people during their most vulnerable moments, stealing money from families already facing the emotional and financial strain of having a relative in jail.
🚨 What’s Happening: Scammers are accessing public jail records to target families of inmates, then posing as legitimate bond agents offering “discounted” release services.
- The scheme has grown significantly over the past six months.
- Victims are pressured to send money through apps like Cash App or Venmo, making the transactions nearly impossible to trace or recover.
📱 How The Scam Works: Fraudsters call family members claiming they can get their loved one released quickly and at a discount.
- They use fake credentials, including made-up officer names and badge numbers.
- Once payment is sent, the scammers disappear completely, leaving families with no recourse.
⚠️ Protect Yourself: If you receive an unsolicited call about posting bond, hang up immediately.
- Always verify any bonding information directly with the jail or through the official county website
- Remember: If a bond deal sounds too good to be true, it absolutely is