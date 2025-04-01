Scam Alert: Amazon Scammers Target Georgia Residents

The Canton Police Department is warning residents about sophisticated Amazon-related scams circulating in the community, targeting shoppers with fraudulent messages about their accounts.

What We Know: Scammers are contacting Canton residents through calls, texts, and emails claiming there are issues with Amazon Prime memberships or that accounts face imminent suspension. These criminals request payment information or personal details to “resolve” the fictional problems.

The most common schemes include fake Prime membership renewal notices and false account suspension threats. In both cases, scammers create urgency to pressure victims into providing sensitive information.

What We Don’t Know: Law enforcement hasn’t yet determined if these scams are part of a coordinated operation or how many local residents have already fallen victim.

Take Action: Canton residents who receive suspicious communications should verify directly through the official Amazon app or website. Never provide payment information over the phone, especially gift cards, which are commonly requested by scammers. Legitimate Amazon links always contain “amazon.com” in the URL.

If you believe you’ve encountered a scam, report it immediately to Amazon at amazon.com/reportascam and file a report with Canton Police Department. Residents who have already provided financial information to potential scammers should contact their financial institutions immediately.