Rome police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that left the scene of a hit-and-run on December 18.
What’s Happening: The hit-and-run happened at the Garden Lakes Circle K. Police are looking for a light-colored compact SUV, possibly a Toyota Yaris, that was seen leaving the area after the incident.
What We Know: The vehicle appears to have a sticker on the lower driver’s side of the back window. Rome Police Department released photos of the vehicle.
How to Help: Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information can call Captain Chris DeHart at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5137. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s social media messenger.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.