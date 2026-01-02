Rome police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that left the scene of a hit-and-run on December 18.

What’s Happening: The hit-and-run happened at the Garden Lakes Circle K. Police are looking for a light-colored compact SUV, possibly a Toyota Yaris, that was seen leaving the area after the incident.

What We Know: The vehicle appears to have a sticker on the lower driver’s side of the back window. Rome Police Department released photos of the vehicle.

How to Help: Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information can call Captain Chris DeHart at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5137. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s social media messenger.