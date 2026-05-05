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Henry County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole three Amazon packages from a home in McDonough.

What happened: According to police, the woman walked onto a property on Deer Trace Drive at about 9:40 p.m. on April 29 and took three packages that had been delivered by Amazon. Police released an image of the woman.

What police need: Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the theft is asked to contact:

Detective Hurst at 770-288-8395

Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121

Text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009

The case is listed under case number 2026-00044334.