A person with long hair tied back with a headband is wearing glasses and light-colored clothing. In the left part of the image, they are standing and holding something in their right hand. In the right part of the image, they are leaning forward, appearing to interact with an object on a surface in front of them. The scene is outdoors at night, with a railing and some vegetation visible in the background.
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Henry County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole three Amazon packages from a home in McDonough.

What happened: According to police, the woman walked onto a property on Deer Trace Drive at about 9:40 p.m. on April 29 and took three packages that had been delivered by Amazon. Police released an image of the woman.

What police need: Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the theft is asked to contact:

  • Detective Hurst at 770-288-8395
  • Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121
  • Text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009

The case is listed under case number 2026-00044334.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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