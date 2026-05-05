Henry County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole three Amazon packages from a home in McDonough.
What happened: According to police, the woman walked onto a property on Deer Trace Drive at about 9:40 p.m. on April 29 and took three packages that had been delivered by Amazon. Police released an image of the woman.
What police need: Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the theft is asked to contact:
- Detective Hurst at 770-288-8395
- Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121
- Text tips, photos, or videos to 770-220-7009
The case is listed under case number 2026-00044334.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.