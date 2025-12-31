What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police fatally shot an armed suspect on December 30 after they say the suspect:

Rammed a patrol car and fled

Pulled a firearm during a foot chase after crashing their vehicle

Pointed the weapon at officers after being shot initially

What’s Important: The scene began when police responded to a report of a vehicle involved in an incident in another jurisdiction. Officers attempted to use a taser before firing their weapons, according to police.

The Timeline: The confrontation occurred around 11:30 p.m. on December 30 in the area of the 5700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Catch Up Quick: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. No officers were injured during the incident, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown.