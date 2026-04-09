What happened: Officers responded to reports of gunfire inside the park at about 9:03 p.m. They found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old was awake and breathing when officers arrived and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

About the gathering: Police say the shooting appears to have started at an informal, unpermitted gathering near the far west end of the park. A separate, permitted festival had ended on the other side of the park about an hour and 15 minutes earlier, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Police say there is no information connecting the shooting to that festival.

What police are asking: Homicide investigators want help identifying people seen in photos connected to the case. The identities of those individuals have not been released. Police are calling them persons of interest, meaning they may have information about the shooting but have not been charged with a crime.

How to help: Anyone with information can report it without giving their name. Tips can be submitted in the following ways: — Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 — Visit stopcrimeatl.org — Use the P3 Tips app — Text CSGA to 738477

A reward of up to $15,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and formal charging of a suspect. The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit can also be reached directly at 404-546-4235.

The path forward: Police have not named any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing. The identities of both victims have not been released.