What’s happening: The training is taking place at East Hall High School, located at 3534 East Hall Road. Sessions run Monday through Thursday, June 29 to July 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

What to know if you’re nearby: The school campus is closed to the public during the training. Roads around the school will stay open. Residents may see police and fire vehicles near the campus. The sheriff’s office said it is not a real emergency.

The path forward: The sheriff’s office said it will post updates if the daily schedule changes. School safety drills of this kind are typically used to practice responses to emergencies such as active threats or fires inside a building.