GAINESVILLE — Officers and firefighters are running daily drills at East Hall High School in Gainesville through Thursday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
What’s happening: The training is taking place at East Hall High School, located at 3534 East Hall Road. Sessions run Monday through Thursday, June 29 to July 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
What to know if you’re nearby: The school campus is closed to the public during the training. Roads around the school will stay open. Residents may see police and fire vehicles near the campus. The sheriff’s office said it is not a real emergency.
The path forward: The sheriff’s office said it will post updates if the daily schedule changes. School safety drills of this kind are typically used to practice responses to emergencies such as active threats or fires inside a building.
Cowards kill kids. There’s never been a person of noble character who harmed a child.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.