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A woman was killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting inside Piedmont Park on the night of April 4, Atlanta police said.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the park at about 9:03 p.m. and found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old was alert and breathing when she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

What We Know: Police said the shooting appears to have started at an unpermitted gathering near the far west end of the park. A permitted festival had ended on the opposite side of the park at about 7:45 p.m., roughly an hour and 15 minutes before the shooting. Police said there is no information connecting the shooting to that event.

The Path Forward: Atlanta police homicide investigators are working to determine exactly what happened. No arrests or suspect information have been made public. The 15-year-old victim’s condition has not been updated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atlanta police.