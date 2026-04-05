A woman was killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting inside Piedmont Park on the night of April 4, Atlanta police said.
What’s Happening: Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the park at about 9:03 p.m. and found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old was alert and breathing when she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
What We Know: Police said the shooting appears to have started at an unpermitted gathering near the far west end of the park. A permitted festival had ended on the opposite side of the park at about 7:45 p.m., roughly an hour and 15 minutes before the shooting. Police said there is no information connecting the shooting to that event.
The Path Forward: Atlanta police homicide investigators are working to determine exactly what happened. No arrests or suspect information have been made public. The 15-year-old victim’s condition has not been updated.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Atlanta police.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.