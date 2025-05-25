Authorities evacuated an Augusta restaurant Saturday night after receiving a bomb threat, marking the latest security scare in Richmond County.

What We Know: Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the Olive Garden on Cabela Drive around 8:40 p.m. on May 25 after staff reported a bomb threat. The restaurant was immediately evacuated, and bomb-sniffing dogs swept the building. The sheriff’s office, confirmed no explosives were found and the business reopened after being declared safe. The criminal investigation division has taken over the case, but no suspects, motives, or evidence details have been released.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the threat can contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (706) 821-1020. Witnesses or patrons present during the evacuation are urged to share details with investigators.

The sheriff’s office has not announced a timeline for concluding the investigation.