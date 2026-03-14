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A man was shot in the chest early Saturday near Ann Street and West Bay Street in Savannah.

What’s Happening: Officers arrived around 12:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his chest.

What’s Important: He was given first aid on scene and taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center. Investigators spoke with witnesses and collected evidence before leaving the area.

What’s Still Unknown: No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app.