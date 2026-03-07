A man wanted on outstanding warrants barricaded himself inside a home on Horseshoe Road Friday evening before being found hiding inside a fireplace.

What’s Happening: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force went to the 900 block of Horseshoe Road around 6 p.m. to arrest 35-year-old Ricky Lee Manders on outstanding warrants.

Police say Manders barricaded himself inside the residence, prompting the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team to respond.

What’s Important: Negotiators tried to get Manders to come out peacefully. When that failed, the SWAT team entered the home and found Manders hiding inside the fireplace of the manufactured home.

How This Affects Real People: Manders was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for questioning.

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing.