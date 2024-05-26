Man Found Dead from Severe Head Wound in Downtown Macon Alleyway

The Gist: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 59-year-old white male found in an alleyway near the intersection of Poplar Street and Second Street in downtown Macon, Georgia. The call came into the Macon-Bibb County E-911 Center at 11:47 a.m. on Sunday.

Cause of Death: Investigators discovered that the man had passed away from a severe head wound. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

Investigation Details:

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The deceased will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

Call for Information: Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

