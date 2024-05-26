Man Found Dead from Severe Head Wound in Downtown Macon Alleyway

The Gist: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 59-year-old white male found in an alleyway near the intersection of Poplar Street and Second Street in downtown Macon, Georgia. The call came into the Macon-Bibb County E-911 Center at 11:47 a.m. on Sunday.
Cause of Death: Investigators discovered that the man had passed away from a severe head wound. The exact circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.
Investigation Details:
- The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
- The deceased will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
- The name of the deceased will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
Call for Information: Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
