A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday evening after a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen truck crossed between two counties.

What’s Happening: McKendrige Ross Veasley, of Warthen, was taken into custody without incident on Mills Lindsey School Road off Highway 15 North in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified earlier Monday evening that a pursuit involving a stolen truck was entering Washington County from Milledgeville.

What’s Important: The pursuit crossed into Washington County multiple times before ending. Veasley will be charged in Sandersville with theft of a motor vehicle and multiple traffic violations related to the pursuit.

The Agencies Involved: Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the pursuit alongside the Georgia State Patrol, Milledgeville Police Department, and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Location: Mills Lindsey School Road is off Highway 15 North in Washington County. The pursuit started in Milledgeville, which is in Baldwin County.