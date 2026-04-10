A man was arrested within 20 minutes after shots were fired into a home in Carnesville, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
What happened: Deputies were called to Franklin Hills Drive in Carnesville earlier this month after a domestic violence incident in which someone fired multiple gunshots into a residence. Everyone inside the home was safe.
The arrest: After talking with witnesses and neighbors, deputies identified a vehicle belonging to Jason LaPoint as connected to the incident. LaPoint was taken into custody within 20 minutes of the initial call. He is currently in custody.
What’s confirmed: The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say there is no danger to the public in Franklin County.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.