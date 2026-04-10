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A man was arrested within 20 minutes after shots were fired into a home in Carnesville, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: Deputies were called to Franklin Hills Drive in Carnesville earlier this month after a domestic violence incident in which someone fired multiple gunshots into a residence. Everyone inside the home was safe.

The arrest: After talking with witnesses and neighbors, deputies identified a vehicle belonging to Jason LaPoint as connected to the incident. LaPoint was taken into custody within 20 minutes of the initial call. He is currently in custody.

What’s confirmed: The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say there is no danger to the public in Franklin County.