LITHONIA — Renarda De’untay Milner was shot at a Lithonia barbershop in July, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with the shooting Wednesday.
What happened: The shooting happened July 13 at a barbershop on Wellborn Road.
The arrest: Authorities arrested 27-year-old Lamar Dionte Jones of Lithonia near Covington Highway and Panola Road. The sheriff’s office said the arrest happened without a confrontation.
The charge: Arrest warrants charge Jones with aggravated assault in connection with Milner’s shooting.
The guns: Authorities found three guns in Jones’ vehicle when they arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office.
What changed: Jones was taken to the DeKalb County Jail after his arrest. Jail officials are holding him without bond.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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