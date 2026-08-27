What happened: The shooting happened July 13 at a barbershop on Wellborn Road.

The arrest: Authorities arrested 27-year-old Lamar Dionte Jones of Lithonia near Covington Highway and Panola Road. The sheriff’s office said the arrest happened without a confrontation.

The charge: Arrest warrants charge Jones with aggravated assault in connection with Milner’s shooting.

The guns: Authorities found three guns in Jones’ vehicle when they arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office.

What changed: Jones was taken to the DeKalb County Jail after his arrest. Jail officials are holding him without bond.