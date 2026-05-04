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A Lawrenceville man was sentenced to three life sentences plus 89 years in prison after a jury found him guilty last week of raping and molesting an 11-year-old child.

What happened: Lawrenceville police opened an investigation in September 2022 after receiving allegations that 33-year-old Jorge Nagera Perez had sexually abused an 11-year-old. The case led to Perez’s arrest on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation.

The verdict: A jury found Perez guilty on all charges last week, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

The sentence: A judge sentenced Perez to three life terms plus 89 years in prison.