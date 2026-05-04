A Lawrenceville man was sentenced to three life sentences plus 89 years in prison after a jury found him guilty last week of raping and molesting an 11-year-old child.
What happened: Lawrenceville police opened an investigation in September 2022 after receiving allegations that 33-year-old Jorge Nagera Perez had sexually abused an 11-year-old. The case led to Perez’s arrest on charges of rape, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation.
The verdict: A jury found Perez guilty on all charges last week, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.
The sentence: A judge sentenced Perez to three life terms plus 89 years in prison.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.