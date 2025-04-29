Inmates Charged In Bibb County Jail Hot Water Assault

Share

Two inmates now face additional charges after a hot water attack left a 21-year-old inmate hospitalized.

🔍 What We Know: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified 18-year-old Skylar Luke Hill and 20-year-old Wali Cooke as the suspects who allegedly threw hot water onto the face of Romario Justin Casey through his cell door on April 15. Both inmates now face charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Casey initially hid his injuries from deputies for four days before reporting the assault on April 19. He received medical treatment and has since been released from the hospital. His ongoing care will be managed by Correct Health medical staff.

⚖️ Criminal History: Cooke was already in custody on charges of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and three counts of aggravated assault. Hill was being held on charges of aggravated assault, possession of contraband, willful obstruction of law enforcement, and escape.

Both inmates are being held without bond.

❓ What We Don’t Know: Investigators have not released information about what prompted the attack or whether other inmates were involved. The extent of Casey’s injuries remains unclear.

🔮 What’s Next: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. The new charges will likely extend both inmates’ time in custody, pending trial and potential conviction.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.