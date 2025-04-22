Inmate Suffers Burns After Hot Water Attack in Bibb County Jail

Share

A 21-year-old male inmate at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center reported on April 19 that other inmates had thrown hot water onto his face through his cell door four days earlier.

The victim hid his injuries from deputies during routine block checks between April 15 through 19 before finally reporting the assault. Deputies immediately took him to the jail’s medical unit before transferring him to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

What We Don’t Know: Investigators haven’t revealed what prompted the attack.

Take Action: Family members of incarcerated individuals at the Bibb County Jail can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 for information about their loved ones’ safety. Community members concerned about jail conditions can attend Bibb County Commission meetings where jail operations are discussed or contact their county commissioners.