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A man being held in custody escaped from Piedmont Hospital in Augusta tonight and has not been found.

What’s Happening: 33-year-old Justin Eric Craft Jr. walked away from Piedmont Hospital at 1350 Walton Way around 8 p.m. today. He was in custody at the time on pending charges in Richmond County. He was last seen running shirtless, wearing blue jeans, near Tenth Street.

What’s Important: Craft stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Craft or knows where he is should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085.