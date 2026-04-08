A man being held in custody escaped from Piedmont Hospital in Augusta tonight and has not been found.
What’s Happening: 33-year-old Justin Eric Craft Jr. walked away from Piedmont Hospital at 1350 Walton Way around 8 p.m. today. He was in custody at the time on pending charges in Richmond County. He was last seen running shirtless, wearing blue jeans, near Tenth Street.
What’s Important: Craft stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone who sees Craft or knows where he is should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.