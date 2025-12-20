An inmate inside the Bibb County Jail was found unresponsive Friday evening and later pronounced dead, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Happening: Sheriff’s office investigators say corrections deputies found the inmate unresponsive inside his cell around 6:31 p.m.

Deputies provided life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived at the jail.

What’s Important: Coroner Leon Jones pronounced the inmate dead at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Because this was an in-custody death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy.

How This Affects Real People: Deaths inside jails are subject to additional review, which means details are often limited while investigations are ongoing.

What’s Next: Internal Affairs investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards are also investigating. The inmate’s name has not been released while officials notify the family.