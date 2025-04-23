Homeless Woman Dies at Cobb County Jail

Share

A homeless woman died Tuesday, April 22, while in custody at the Cobb County jail. Officials are now working to determine what happened and why.

What We Know: Bunnie Large, age 42, died at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center. The Cobb County medical examiner is reviewing her death to find out the cause. Large did not give jail staff any contact information for family or friends when she was booked. After searching, the Sheriff’s Office said it found a next of kin to notify.

Sheriff Craig Owens released a statement after Large’s death, calling for reforms to the broader issue of homelessness in Cobb County. “Time and time again, jails across our state are de facto homeless shelters, mental health facilities, and hospitals—the last resort for the most marginalized and broken amongst us. As a society, we must address the root causes of these issues, rather than solely relying on law enforcement to manage the fallout. It’s time we invest in real solutions and get people the help they so desperately need.”

The Sheriff’s Office has started an internal investigation, which is standard after any death in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it will not open a separate inquiry.

In Context:= Jails in Georgia and across the country often hold people who are struggling with homelessness or mental health challenges. Many local leaders and advocates say jails have become a last stop for people with nowhere else to go, raising questions about the role of law enforcement in handling social problems.

Take Action: If you or someone you know is struggling with homelessness or mental health, local groups like MUST Ministries and Cobb Community Services Board offer support and resources. Community members can also contact local officials to ask for more funding for mental health and housing services.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said it will share more information as the investigation continues.