A hit-and-run driver knocked down power lines on East Hall Road early Thursday morning and left the scene before anyone arrived, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: A vehicle struck a utility pole on East Hall Road, sending power lines down onto the road. The driver did not stay. The crash went unreported until about 4 a.m., when a truck driver came upon the downed lines, ran over them, and got them tangled under his vehicle. Power company workers cut power to the line so the truck driver could safely pull away.

What’s new: Deputies determined the truck driver who called in the downed lines had nothing to do with the original crash. Someone else had hit the pole earlier and driven off.

The vehicle: Deputies are looking for what they believe may be a red Ram pickup truck, model year 2009 to 2018, with dual rear wheels and a missing taillight. The Sheriff’s Office says the description is not definitive.

What this means for you: Anyone who saw a red Ram pickup matching that description on East Hall Road in the early morning hours of July 2 is asked to call Investigator Trammell at (470) 846-3930 or email cltrammell@hallcounty.org.

The path forward: The Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver. No arrest has been made.