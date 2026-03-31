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Gwinnett County Police arrested two people accused of stealing packages from porches in Duluth and Norcross while one suspect wore a blue Amazon delivery driver vest.

What’s Happening: Lance Vance and Poalima Maheloma, both from Duluth, were charged after police received multiple reports of package thefts in early March. Vance is charged with felony porch piracy and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Maheloma is charged with theft by receiving.

What’s Important: Police found multiple stolen packages and clothing used during the thefts when they searched a hotel room where the two were staying. Some of the recovered packages belonged to people who never filed police reports.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who had packages stolen between March 1 and March 26 near Tree Corners Parkway and the area of Satellite Boulevard and Old Norcross Road may have their items recovered.

The Path Forward: Police are asking anyone with doorbell camera footage or who had packages stolen during that time period in those areas to contact detectives, which could lead to additional recovered items and a fuller picture of the scope of the thefts.

What We Know: The thefts happened in unincorporated Duluth and Norcross. Gwinnett County Police detectives worked with Duluth Police detectives who provided information about a possible suspect. The suspect wore a blue Amazon delivery driver vest during the thefts.

What to Do: Anyone with information, doorbell camera footage, or who had packages stolen between March 1 and March 26 near Tree Corners Parkway or the area of Satellite Boulevard and Old Norcross Road should call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.