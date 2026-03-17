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A man wanted in Gwinnett County on assault charges was arrested in Oxford, Alabama on March 10.

What’s Happening: The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit helped Oxford police locate and arrest Jeffrey Yancey. He had active warrants out of Gwinnett County for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

What’s Important: Oxford police also charged Yancey with possession of marijuana during the arrest.

The Path Forward: Yancey will be extradited, meaning transferred, to the Gwinnett County Jail once any bond requirements in Alabama are satisfied.