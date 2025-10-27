Parents who saw a scary social media post over the weekend helped police catch a student who threatened Feagin Mill Middle School.

What’s Happening: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old girl who made the threat. She faces charges of terroristic threats and disruption of a public school.

What’s Important: Parents saw the threatening post on social media over the weekend and told school officials right away. Their quick action helped police find the student before school started Monday. The girl is now being held at a youth detention center while she waits to go to court.

Between the Lines: Police looked at four possible suspects who all lived in the same house. Deputies from three different units worked together to figure out which person made the post.

The Big Picture: Schools across Georgia have dealt with more social media threats in recent years. Police say they will arrest anyone who makes these threats, even if the person never planned to carry them out. These cases can lead to serious criminal charges for young people.

