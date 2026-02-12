Listen to this post

A Georgia woman faces murder charges after a man died from a gunshot wound sustained during a domestic violence call.

What’s happening: 45-year-old Amanda Jackson is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

What’s important: Phillip Jackson, 58, died February 7 at a hospital. Marion County deputies responded to a domestic violence call January 31 at a home on GA Highway 41 in Buena Vista. Deputies found Phillip Jackson with a single gunshot wound to the chest and took him to the hospital.

The timeline: Amanda Jackson was initially charged February 2 with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. The murder charges were added February 9 after Phillip Jackson died. She was taken into custody February 9 at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

What happens next: The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case. The investigation is active and ongoing.