A former school teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a felony sex offense against a minor in Johnson County Superior Court.

What’s happening: Charles Beale of Dublin pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to improper sexual contact by an employee, a charge classified under Georgia law as a felony and a serious crime against a minor. Beale was a school teacher at the time of the offenses.

The court sentenced Beale to 50 years in prison. He must serve 20 years in custody, followed by 30 years of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender under Georgia law.

What we know: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Beale on Nov. 16. He was originally charged with eight counts of improper sexual contact by an employee. The Dublin Circuit District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

What happens next: Beale will begin serving his 20-year prison term. Upon release, he will serve 30 years of probation and must remain on the sex offender registry.

Sources: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office