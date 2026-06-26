A man who had cut himself with a knife and then pointed a weapon at deputies died Thursday evening after at least one Oconee County deputy shot him during a mental health call off Friar Road.

What happened: Deputies were called to an address off Friar Road at about 7:22 p.m. June 25 after a report that a man was threatening to hurt himself. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the man had already cut himself with a knife, was still holding it, and told someone he planned to hurt himself more.

When deputies arrived and approached him, officials say, he pointed a weapon at them. At least one deputy fired and hit him. The sheriff’s office declined to specify what the weapon was. The Georgia Sun has reached out to find out. We will update this article if they respond.

What’s new: Deputies tried to save the man’s life after the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The path forward: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a state agency that independently looks into shootings involving law enforcement officers, has taken over the case. The sheriff’s office said all further questions should be directed to the GBI.