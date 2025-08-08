Federal prosecutors say a Rome man made violent threats on a TikTok livestream and now faces a federal charge.

🧭 What’s Happening: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, agents arrested and detained Jauan Rashun Porter on a federal complaint that he knowingly and willfully made a threat against the President of the United States.

Prosecutors say Porter joined a July 26 TikTok livestream about President Donald Trump, captioned “Alligator Alcatraz,” and wrote, “So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.”

They say he later added: “I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead,” and, “I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die . . . I’m gonna do that.”

When the host asked about federal agents, prosecutors say Porter replied, “I’m gonna kill them too.”

🔔 What It Means For You: Online words can bring real charges. Prosecutors say threats against public officials will lead to swift action. A detention hearing is set for Aug. 12 in Rome.

🕵️ Between The Lines: U.S. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson ordered Porter detained until a detention hearing on Aug. 12 at 2:30 p.m., according to prosecutors.

🚓 More Findings: Investigators say they searched Porter’s apartment and found two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite, which they described as an explosive.

⚖️ Criminal History Noted In Court: Prosecutors say court records show Porter has prior convictions for terroristic threats, influencing a witness, mutiny in a penal institution, drug possession, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and domestic violence. They say he is on probation.

🌐 The Big Picture: Online threats can trigger fast federal attention, especially when they target public officials. Agents and local officers in Georgia say they work together on cases that begin on social media. Even comments on a livestream can lead to a federal courtroom.

🧾 The Sources: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg, Robert Donovan, United States Secret Service, Atlanta Field Office, court documents.

