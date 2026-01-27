Listen to this post

Hollis Hand Elementary School in LaGrange was locked down Tuesday morning after someone called in an anonymous threat to the school around 9:21 a.m.

What’s Important: LaGrange Police, the school resource officer, and local and state law enforcement searched the building and grounds. They determined the school was safe and normal activities resumed. All students and staff remained safe.

The Response: Extra police officers will patrol schools across LaGrange. Parents can pick up their children with a valid photo ID, though traffic around the school is expected to be heavy.

What’s Next: Law enforcement is working to identify who made the threat.