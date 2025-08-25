A Cedartown bank teller is facing felony charges after police say she pocketed money from customer transactions at Colony Bank.

Why It Matters: Residents want to trust that when they hand cash to a teller, it ends up where it should. Cases like this test that trust and raise questions about oversight at local banks.

What’s Happening:

Police arrested 29-year-old Mikayla Brewster on August 14.

She is charged with three counts of felony theft by taking.

Between the Lines: Investigators say the case began when a customer complained about being shorted during a cash-back transaction. Surveillance checks showed several hundred dollars missing from drive-thru transactions.

Catch Up Quick: Colony Bank told police Brewster acted alone. The bank reimbursed the affected customer and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Big Picture: Police say more charges could be filed as the investigation continues. Brewster was released on a $15,000 bond.