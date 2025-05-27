James Smith, former Deputy Director of Infrastructure and Operations in Gwinnett County’s Department of Information Technology, was arrested this morning following an investigation into financial misconduct.

The Gwinnett County Treasury Division flagged suspicious activity on May 15 related to a vendor payment, prompting an immediate police investigation. Authorities determined Smith allegedly altered financial documents in an attempt to redirect county funds. He now faces charges of Computer Theft, Computer Forgery, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Taking, and has been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

In Context: Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens issued a statement expressing that county officials are “deeply troubled” by the discovery and emphasized their commitment to transparency and accountability. The county is “fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities” but will refrain from further comment during the ongoing investigation.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

