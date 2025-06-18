A former Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy faces federal charges for repeatedly using a taser on three detainees who prosecutors say posed no threat and then lying about the incidents in official reports.

Khadijah Solomon, 47, of Fairburn, appeared in federal court today after a grand jury indicted her on charges of using unreasonable force and obstruction of justice. The incidents occurred while she worked as a jail supervisor at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

What We Know: Federal prosecutors say Solomon violated department policy and constitutional protections when she allegedly tased three male detainees without legal justification. Each incident was captured on her body-worn camera, according to court documents.

The evidence shows each detainee was compliant and non-threatening when Solomon repeatedly shocked them with her county-issued taser, prosecutors said. One of the men was handcuffed during the incident.

After each tasing, Solomon allegedly wrote false reports that misrepresented the detainees’ behavior and lied about her reasons for using force.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office policy requires officers to use only objectively reasonable force, considering factors like crime severity, immediate threats, and whether someone is actively resisting. The policy specifically forbids using tasers as punishment, in line with constitutional protections.

In Context: Body-worn cameras have become crucial evidence in police misconduct cases, providing objective documentation of incidents that might otherwise rely on conflicting accounts.

“Law enforcement officers in this district perform their duties professionally and honorably, but those who abuse their power will be held accountable for their unlawful conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon emphasized the Justice Department’s stance: “The Civil Rights Division has zero tolerance for law enforcement officers who abuse public trust through excessive force and concealing their misconduct.”

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said the case undermines the entire justice system. “When a law enforcement officer betrays the badge by using unlawful force and attempting to cover it up, it not only harms the victim—it undermines the integrity of our entire justice system.”

Take Action: Community members concerned about police misconduct can report incidents to the FBI’s Civil Rights Division. The agency investigates violations of federal civil rights laws by law enforcement officers.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.