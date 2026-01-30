Listen to this post

A Richmond County deputy shot a suspect after being fired upon while responding to a fight early Friday morning.

What Happened: Deputies responded to the 200 block of Telfair Street around 1:05 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a fight involving several people and shots being fired. When a deputy arrived, someone fired at the deputy. The deputy returned fire and struck one person at least once.

What’s Important: No deputies were injured. Deputies gave first aid to the person who was shot until EMS arrived. Central EMS transported the person to a local hospital. Evidence at the scene shows multiple shots were fired.

The Investigation: The Regional Use of Force Task Force is taking over the investigation. The area around Telfair Street was blocked in all directions while evidence is collected and witnesses are interviewed.

What’s Next: The investigation is ongoing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said additional updates will likely come later Friday.