Cherokee County authorities are investigating what they believe was a murder-suicide after two family members were found shot to death in a wooded area near Canton on Tuesday.

What’s Happening

Deputies responded to a remote location off Lower Burris Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a 911 call from a family member.

The caller told dispatchers his brother-in-law had texted him GPS coordinates pointing to a spot deep in the woods. When he arrived, he found two people dead.

Responding deputies and firefighters located Curtis Evans, 57, and his daughter Emily Evans, 28, both of Canton. Both had been shot, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Confirmed

Investigators say early evidence suggests Curtis Evans shot his daughter before turning the gun on himself.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office detective division.

What’s Still Unknown

Authorities have not released information about a possible motive or what led to the shooting.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths have been made public.