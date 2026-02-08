Listen to this post

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday evening in Doral, Florida. He faces multiple charges connected to a domestic violence incident and fleeing police.

What’s Happening: Jail records from Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation show Pearce Jr. was booked on Feb 7. He faces six charges in all.

The Charges: The charges listed in jail records are two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence to his person.

What the Falcons Said: The team put out a short statement about the arrest. “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the statement read.

What’s Still Unknown: No details about what led to the arrest have been made public. Neither the Doral Police Department nor the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office had released further information as of Saturday night.