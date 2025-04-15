Elderly Georgia Couple Charged in 24-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Share

Police arrested Gary Fowler, 74, and Mary Fowler, 73, on Friday for the 2001 murder of Travis Silvers. Authorities found Silvers’ body in his truck at an Adairsville Wendy’s parking lot on March 10, 2001.

The Chatsworth couple now faces murder charges in a case that remained unsolved for nearly a quarter century.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities haven’t revealed what evidence led to the breakthrough in this cold case after 24 years. The relationship between the Fowlers and Silvers remains unclear, as does the alleged motive for the killing. Officials haven’t disclosed the cause of death or whether the Fowlers were suspects during the original investigation.

By The Numbers:

24 years between the murder and arrests

2 suspects, both in their 70s

1 victim found in 2001

In Context: Cold cases like this one often see revival when new forensic technologies become available or when witnesses finally come forward with crucial information. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation maintains an active cold case unit that regularly reviews unsolved homicides, sometimes leading to breakthroughs decades after crimes occur.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case can contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), submit tips online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anonymous tips are accepted. Community members who remember details from 2001 that might seem insignificant could provide valuable information to investigators.