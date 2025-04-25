Dunwoody Bar Fight Spills Outside and Ends With Man Being Hit By Car

Share

A man in his mid-40s is in critical but stable condition after a car struck him outside The Bird restaurant on Ashford Dunwoody Road early Friday morning. The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on April 25th.

Police say the man and his girlfriend were sitting at the bar when another man approached and touched the woman to get her attention. That led to a fight between the two men. After staff broke up the fight, management told everyone involved to leave.

Once outside, the man and his girlfriend walked into the parking lot. Witnesses told police a vehicle then drove directly at the man, hit him, and sped away. Officers say the driver left the scene before they arrived.

Initial reports suggested someone had been shot, but police say they found no evidence of gunfire.

The man was taken to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. As of Friday morning, he remains in critical but stable condition.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released the names of anyone involved. The identity of the driver is unknown, and no arrests have been made. Investigators have not said what kind of vehicle was involved or whether surveillance footage exists.

In Context: Hit-and-run cases can be difficult to solve, especially when they happen late at night and witnesses are limited. In Georgia, leaving the scene of a crash that causes serious injury is a felony.

Take Action: Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the driver should contact Dunwoody police. Tips can be sent to Sgt. Michael Cheek at Michael.Cheek@dunwoodyga.gov.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.