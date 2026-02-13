Listen to this post

A minor was arrested in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Albion St. in Savannah.

What’s Happening: Police identified the juvenile as the suspect on Feb. 11. He faces charges of hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and armed robbery. He was taken to the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

What’s Important: A food delivery driver was robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint. Police later found and recovered the vehicle.

What Happens Next: The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.

Sources: Savannah Police Department